A 60-year-old woman who had contracted Covid-19 passed away in the district hospital late on Sunday night. The patient hailed from Veerasagara village of Nelamangala taluk.

The woman was admitted at the hospital on May 19 after she complained of breathing problems. Her throat swabs were sent for testing and they returned positive for Covid-10 on May 22. With this, total number of Covid deaths in Tumakuru district has risen to 3.