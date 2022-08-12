Vidurashwatha: the forgotten ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ of Karnataka

Thousands of people visit Chikkaballapur district’s Vidurashwatha every year, to see the temple and the annual jatre.

Yet, most are unaware of the memorial that stands right behind it and the martyrs it honours.

Vidurashwatha’s memorial tells a tragic story, commonly referred to as the ‘Jallianwala Bagh of Karnataka,’ of the massacre of peaceful protestors who had gathered to hoist the tricolour.

Inspired by the Shivapura satyagraha, on April 25, 1938, a group of Indian National Congress leaders and villagers from neighbouring Hindupur and Gauribidanur decided to take out a similar procession at Vidurashwatha.

The local jatre was also underway at the time, and had drawn thousands of people. The group planned to hoist the flag among the trees behind the temple.

Officials caught wind of the planned dhwaja satyagraha and imposed prohibitory orders in the area.

Yet, hundreds waited under the shade of trees in the sun to hoist the flag.

An hour later, a police battalion arrived. From 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm, they fired 96 rounds of bullets. Official British figures say around 10 people were killed.

“However, the death of 32 villagers has been documented, including Gowramma, a nine-month pregnant woman,” said C Nagaratna, former school principal and member of the Swatantrya Smaraka Abhivrudhi Samiti, which maintains the museum.

Eyewitness accounts estimate that over 100 people were killed that day, she said.

“On the night of the shooting, the families of those killed came searching for their loved ones and took their bodies home. This is why, the next morning, only eight to 10 bodies were found there,” said Nagaratna.

“The violent massacre received international news coverage, the freedom shout grew louder and national leaders visited the place,” she added.

A memorial was built at the site in 2009, with names of martyrs engraved on a plaque.

The adjoining museum and library chronicle stories of rebellion and resistance for independence from across the country, spanning centuries.

Today, however, while its religious significance remains strong, the historical relevance of Vidurashwatha seems to have been forgotten.

“I came with my family to visit the temple. We did not know there was a museum here,” said Tanmayi, a class 10 student from

Madhugiri in Tumakuru district.

“I enjoy studying history, and we have learnt about the Jallianwala Bagh incident at school, but I never knew something like that happened in Karnataka,” she added.

“We have a one-mark question: What is referred to as the ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ of Karnataka? This is the only thing students learn about Vidurashwatha. There is very little knowledge about Karnataka’s history,” said Ganga Reddy, a social studies teacher from Gauribidanur.

“We need to remember and respect the sacrifices of these people in the history of our freedom movement. So, I make it a point to share what I know with others. I have brought my students here to see the memorial and understand all that happened in our own state,” he added.