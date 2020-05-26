Woman, her 7-year-old daughter test positive in Bangarpet

A woman and her seven-year-old daughter tested positive for Covid-19 in Bangarpet the district on Monday. About 14 people have been quarantined at Kittur Rani Channamma residential school at Elesandra as they came in contact with the two.

The woman is the wife of a truck driver from Indira colony who tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 23.

The driver had contracted the virus from another truck driver from Vijayanagar area in the town.

After the driver from the colony tested positive, his wife, two children and a relative were quarantined. Throat swabs and blood samples were sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for a report. The reports on Monday confirmed the presence of the virus in the woman and her daughter. The reports of two others are awaited.

“The girl and her mother have been shifted to the SNR district hospital. All those who came in contact with them have been quarantined,” said deputy commissioner C Satyabhama.

The Bangarpet local body declared 100 metre radius area from the driver’s house at the colony as containment zone. The locality was disinfected.

In five days, the number of Covid-19 cases in the town went upto six. The first case was reported on May 21 from Vijayanagar locality. On May 23, three others were tested positive.

The number of cases in the district has now gone upto 18. Mulbagal has the highest number of cases in the district with 8. Two each in KGF and Malur and one in Srinivaspur have also contracted the virus.