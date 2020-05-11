ZP CEO inspects quarantine centres, checkpoints

Kolar, DHNS: Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H V Darshan and assistant commissioner C Somashekhar inspected quarantine centre setup at the university post graduate hostel at Mangasandra in Kolar taluk on Monday.

They directed the staff to pay attention to their health and follow government guidelines strictly.

A novel coronavirus infected man from Pattarapalle, V Kota, Andhra Pradesh, visited APMC in Kolar on April 23. A total of 25 people had come in contact with them. All of them have been quarantined at the hostel since April 25.

“They should be under quarantine for 14 days. They will be subjected for medical tests on 12th day. They will be sent home on testing negative. Steps have been taken to provide them food, water and other facilities,” Darshan said.

Darshan said that health department officials visited the centre daily and examined those quarantined. Each one of them had been kept in separate rooms.

The CEO also inspected the quarantine centre at Karnataka Public School at Narasapur, Ramasandra and Nangali checkpoints on National Highway-75.

ZP deputy secretary Sanjeevappa, Arabhikothanur gram panchayat president Savitha and panchayat development officer Anuradha were present.

Labourers quarantined

Situation turned tense for a while at readymade garment factory at Bettani village in Kolar taluk on Monday as three labourers from Andhra Pradesh and one from Tamil Nadu reported for the duty. They had gone to their native after the lockdown was imposed.

Local residents, on learning them reporting for the duty, gathered near the factory in large number and urged the management to send them to their native places.

The officials subjected the four for medical tests and quarantined them.