Krishna Rajamudi utsava at Melkote today

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jul 12 2020, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 13:16 ist

The Krishna Rajamudi Utsava, where Lord Chaluvarayaswamy's idol would be adorned with a diamond-studded crown and taken on a procession is being celebrated on July 12, at Melkote, Mandya district.

However, the 10-day Sri Krishna Rajamudi Ashada Jatra Mahotsava is being held in a simple manner, in the wake of Covid-19. Hence, the procession would be limited to the premises of the temple.

As lockdown is being implemented on Sunday, the diamond-studded crown and other ornaments were handed over to the temple authority, from the district treasury, on Saturday evening.
It is alleged that there were violations of norms, with the officials not following the guidelines by wearing masks, during the ritual, on Saturday night. The officials are alleged to have allowed the family members to take pictures inside the temple, during the rituals.

