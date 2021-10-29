KRS reservoir reaches the brim

With the regions under the Cauvery basin receiving rainfall over the past few days, water level at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk in the district reached the brim on Friday.

The water level reached 124.80 feet and the crest gates of the dams have been opened. The inflow was 6,883 cusec and outflow was 6,262 on Friday evening.

The dam used to fill up in the months of July and August but, this time it has been delayed by two months due to insufficient rainfall and release of water to Tamil Nadu.