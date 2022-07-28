KSE admits to poor law and order, says HM not liable

KSE admits to poor law and order in state, says HM can’t be held liable

'Praveen Nettaru would not have been murdered if law and order situation in the state was under control'

  • Jul 28 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 04:50 ist
Former minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

"I admit that law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. But, Home minister cannot be held responsible for this," former minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa has said.

"Praveen Nettaru would not have been murdered if law and order situation in the state was under control. People fear to raise hands  on BJP and Sangh Parivar workers in Uttar Pradesh. We should instill fear that the families of people troubling Hindu society will just be decimated. I will urge the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to bring a law in this regard," Eshwarappa said. He was addressing a press meet here on Thursday.

Eshwarappa said that Sangh Parivar members were murdered during Congress rule. "I feel bad that murders of party workers has not been prevented even when BJP is in power. No party worker should lay down his life in future. It is necessary to frame a stringent law against murders due to difference in ideologies."

While stating that Muslim goons were disturbing peace in the state, Eshwarappa said it was not that all Muslims are involved in such acts. "But, elders of Muslim community should advise such people. The patience of Hindus should not be considered our weakness. Blood will flow if Hindus retaliate," he added.

Karnataka
KSE
K S Eshwarappa
Karnataka Politics

