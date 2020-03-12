KSLU honour for Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

Karnataka Law University will confer an honorary doctorate on Solicitor General of India (SGI)Tushar Mehta at its fourth annual convocation to be held at 11 am on March 14.

The convocation will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Karnatak University campus in Dharwad. Chancellor of the University and Governor Vajubhai Vala will preside over the convocation. Supreme Court Judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar will be the chief guest and he will deliver the convocation address.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, pro-chancellor of KSLU, will be present.

As many as 5,136 candidates will receive degrees at the convocation. Gold medals, sponsored by Karnataka State Law University, Nani Palkhiwala Memorial Trust, Mumbai, Sitaram Jindal Foundation and L G Havanur Memorial Trust, will be presented to the candidates who are toppers in various law (UG/PG) courses.

The rank holders will be felicitated. To promote use of Kannada Language in the field of Law, KSLU is announcing ranks for Kannada medium students who have secured highest marks.