K'taka student secures 99.99 percentile in JEE Mains

Karnataka’s Shubhan R emerged as the state topper in the JEE-Main examination as the results of the nationwide entrance test for engineering colleges were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Friday evening.

He secured 99.99 percentile score in the entrance test, according to the NTA.

A total of nine candidates emerged as the country toppers in the JEE with each of them securing a perfect 100 in the test conducted by the NTA between Jan 7 and Jan 9.

These nine country toppers are Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra; Nishant Agarwal from Delhi; Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat; Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana; Akhil Jain and Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan; R Arun Siddardha and C Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telengana. The NTA, which conducts JEE-main twice in a year primarily to give an opportunity to the engineering aspirants improve their score. It will conduct the next entrance test between April 5 and April 11, and release the all-India rank of candidates taking into consideration better of the two NTA scores of all candidates appeared in the January and April tests.

“The next online application for April JEE (Main) 2020 exam shall start from February 7 and shall remain open till March 7,” the NTA said in a press communique.