Kumaraswamy slams ED summons to DKS on festival

Criticising the decision of Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question Congress leader D K Shivakumar on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy slammed the 'vindictive attitude' of the investigation agencies for not allowing Shivakumar to celebrate the festival with his family.

The ED had refused the plea by Shivakumar in which he had sought exemption from appearing on Monday on account of the festival.

"Gowri Ganesha is an important festival for Hindus. Mr. @DKShivakumar had asked for a day to observe the festival. However, ED officials denied him even this. If this is not vindictive attitude, then what is," Kumaraswamy questioned on Twitter.

Shivakumar had appeared before the ED officials on Friday and Saturday in Delhi for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case registered against him.

Kumaraswamy's support to the Congress leader comes at a period of the strained relationship between the Congress and JD(S) leaders, following the fall of the coalition a month ago. Though many Congress and JD(S) leaders had traded barbs at each other, Shivakumar - who like Kumaraswamy, hails from Vokkaliga community - had distanced himself from the controversy.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders, including former MLA N Cheluvarayaswamy and others met Shivakumar in the national capital and extended their support to the beleaguered leader.

Shivakumar, who travelled to Delhi on Friday after the High Court refused interim relief to him in the case, was grilled by the ED officials for five hours on Friday evening before questioning him again on Saturday.

Before travelling to Delhi, Shivakumar had alleged that he was being hounded by central probe agencies for the loyal work he had done for the Congress, and described his summons as Central government's continued the attempt to decimate the opposition. "I will face this legally, politically and socially," he had said.