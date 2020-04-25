Lab, 8,000 coronavirus rapid testing kits for Tumakuru: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said that the government would provide the district with 8,000 Covid-19 rapid testing kits and set up 40 laboratories in the state, including one in Tumakuru. He spoke at a review meeting in the city on Friday.

He said that compared to other states, Karnataka was in the 11th position in controlling the spread of COVID-19. He directed the DC and the SP to provide proper security in the containment areas.

District Health Officer Dr B R Chandrika said that 140 people suspected of having contracted the Coronavirus had been quarantined, tested and treated at the district hospital. Two wards had been reserved for quarantining suspected cases she added.

Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar said that the quarantine period of the people who had returned from abroad was over and they had been shifted to a different ward. He said that a second batch of samples gathered from people who have come from abroad had they have tested negative for the pandemic.