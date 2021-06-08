Land scam behind Mysuru IAS officers' fight: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday claimed that a land scam was behind the feud between two IAS officers in Mysuru.

The feud between Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation commissioner Shilpa Nag, which ended up with the government transferring them both, reflected how weak the government had become, said Siddaramaiah, a Mysuru native.

“The BJP MP (Pratap Simha), MLAs and former JD(S) minister Sa Ra Mahesh are the reason for the officers’ feud,” he said.

“First, Simha was supportive of Sindhuri. Then, he opposed her. It was the BJP legislators who pitted both officers against each other,” he said.

“Sindhuri herself has said that the reason for her transfer was an investigation she wanted to launch into a land scam. This has to be investigated,” the Congress leader said.

According to him, BJP leaders wanted Shilpa Nag as the DC. “When that failed, they got the two officers to fight each other. This wouldn’t have happened if we had a strong, tight government,” he said.

'BSY high command's unwanted child'

Siddaramaiah mocked the goings-on in the ruling BJP, calling it "a sinking ship" and terming Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as "an unwanted child".

"Yediyurappa's statement that he's ready to resign is a strategy to show he's obedient to the high command. On the other hand, he's getting a signature campaign done through Renukacharya. But Yediyurappa himself says signature campaign shouldn't be done. Then, K S Eshwarappa says these signatures have no value. It's clear that all this is a drama," he said.

"Yediyurappa is an unwanted child to the BJP high command now and BJP's Karnataka leaders are also waiting to push him out. But their dilemma is lack of an alternative leader in their party," he said.

The Congress will return to power if elections are held now, Siddaramaiah claimed.