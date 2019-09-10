Landslide inundates 200 acres of farmland

A landslide has resulted in the inundation of 200 acres of farmland at Tadma Murai Kedagebail in Pajeer Gram Panchayat jurisdiction in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

MLA U T Khader inspected the flooded area on Tuesday. The landslide occurred at Jainakote near Tadma Murai Kedagebail on Monday.

Owing to the heaps of soil sliding from the landslide-hit area, the rivulet changed its course inundating the farmland.

Some houses have also submerged. Jainakote area is also affected and some houses are said to be vulnerable to damage if the chasm widens.

The residents said, “The village does not have proper road connectivity. As a result, the soil in the rivulet cannot be removed by using an excavator.

“It is difficult to clear the soil by labourers alone.”

Prabhakar, a farmer, said, “If the water continues to inundate arecanut plantations and paddy fields for 15 days, then we will incur a huge loss. The government should immediately solve the issue.”