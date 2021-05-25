Launch dedicated TV channel for continuous learning: Teacher organisations

Several teacher organisations have suggested the department of public instruction to launch a dedicated television channel for continuous learning in rural places.

The representatives of various organisations explained this while taking part in the virtual meeting called by the commissioner for public instructions. "It is not possible to reach rural kids through online classes and it is necessary to have an alternate option and we suggest the department open a dedicated TV Channel," said H K Manjunath, president of Karnataka State High School Assistant Masters' Association.

The representatives also advised the department to reduce the syllabus by 50% and release it during the beginning of the academic year.

They said that the department should make it mandatory for students to attend classes --- if it is online or via television. "To monitor students' attendance, the department should have a toll-free number where students should give a missed call and register their attendance," Manjunath said.