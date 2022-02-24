LIVE: DH Changemakers 22 to watch in 2022

Deccan Herald is proud to present the fourth edition of DH Changemakers, framed this year as 22 to Watch in 2022.
These 22 inspiring changemakers — either individuals or teams — excel in diverse fields such as public health, social work, community empowerment, social entrepreneurship, startup, human rights, clean energy, arts and culture, and environment.
TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THESE CHANGEMAKERS - CLICK HERE
Through their initiatives and innovations, these remarkable individuals — either Kannadigas, or people with Karnataka as their karma bhoomi — embody the Power of Good, lighting up our path to a better tomorrow.
Watch your favourite changemakers getting felicitated
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion
Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor
Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women
'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet
DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded
Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces
DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?
Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders
IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO
Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims