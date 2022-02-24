LIVE: DH Changemakers 22 to watch in 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 24 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 14:37 ist

Deccan Herald is proud to present the fourth edition of DH Changemakers, framed this year as 22 to Watch in 2022.

These 22 inspiring changemakers — either individuals or teams — excel in diverse fields such as public health, social work, community empowerment, social entrepreneurship, startup, human rights, clean energy, arts and culture, and environment.

TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THESE CHANGEMAKERS - CLICK HERE

Through their initiatives and innovations, these remarkable individuals — either Kannadigas, or people with Karnataka as their karma bhoomi — embody the Power of Good, lighting up our path to a better tomorrow.

Watch your favourite changemakers getting felicitated

 

 

DH Changemakers

