Low-cost X-ray to detect Covid-19 among six innovations

Imagine getting tested for the Covid-19 virus, without having to get your throat swabbed, at just Rs 150-250. All it takes is an x-ray of the chest.

It is possible with Cov-Astra, a low-cost AI-based device developed by AIndra Systems founder Adarsh Natarajan, which can replace the conventional Covid-19 testing that could cost over Rs 4,000.

This is one of the six innovations the state government unveiled on Tuesday that promise to make life better during the Covid-19 pandemic. These products have been developed by startups incubated and mentored at the Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), an initiative of the state government.

Another innovation is the Shieldex 24, a microwave-like device developed by bioinformatics startup Biofi’s Ravikumar Rajendraprasad that can eliminate viruses located on objects such as a wallet, mobile phone, pen and so on within 15 seconds with ultraviolet rays. This can be used at offices or homes and even airports or railway stations where luggages can be screened to neutralize viruses.

Then, there is DeConto, a low-cost product that helps transport a live virus. Such viral transport media are currently imported and are known to be expensive. The DeConto was developed by researchers Manjunath and Dinesh from Denovo Biolabs incubated at the Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB).

On the testing front, VNIR cofounders T Govindaraju and Meher Praskash have developed fluorescence probes, which are currently important from various nations, including China. These probes are used in the RT-PCR test kits and their development promises to be a boon for Indian companies working on Covid test kits.

To make things easy for pregnant women, Arun Agarwal of Janitri has developed Daksh, a foetal monitoring device. With this, a doctor can remotely monitor the foetus. The woman needs to keep the device on her stomach, which will let the doctor know the heartbeat of the foetus.

Lastly, a team led by Latha Damle from Atrimed has come up with a face wash containing herbal antimicrobials. This herbal product claims to kill viruses, including Covid-19, from a person’s face within seconds.

“All the six products have been approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for immediate use. The products will also be commercially available with immediate effect. The government will support and promote these products,” Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the IT/BT minister, said, adding that it was a matter of pride for Karnataka as the role of Kannadigas was significant in developing these products.