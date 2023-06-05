M B Patil wants helpline to check hate crimes

Industries Minister M B Patil on Monday urged the government to set up a new helpline called 'Peaceful Karnataka' to check on hate crimes.

Patil's suggestion came as a counter to the BJP's plan to start a helpline for its party workers to get legal aid if they are attacked by the Congress government.

In a tweet tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Patil said the new helpline should "ensure there is no hatred being spread in Karnataka and keep track of any such incidents."

Requesting @DrParameshwara @PriyankKharge @DKShivakumar @CMofKarnataka to consider setting up a new helpline called “Peaceful Karnataka” To ensure there is no hatred being spread in Karnataka, and keep track of any such incidents. Our agenda is only Development & Progress,… https://t.co/mBYdwHVC6m — M B Patil (@MBPatil) June 5, 2023

Patil said the government's only agenda is "development and progress" and "to protect Brand Karnataka".

Last week, BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said the party will launch a helpline to aid all its workers who face a "threat of false cases" being lodged against them by the Congress government.