M B Patil wants helpline to check hate crimes

M B Patil wants helpline to check hate crimes

Patil said the government's only agenda is 'development and progress' and 'to protect Brand Karnataka'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 05 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 05:04 ist
M B Patil. Credit: DH File Photo

Industries Minister M B Patil on Monday urged the government to set up a new helpline called 'Peaceful Karnataka' to check on hate crimes. 

Patil's suggestion came as a counter to the BJP's plan to start a helpline for its party workers to get legal aid if they are attacked by the Congress government. 

In a tweet tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Patil said the new helpline should "ensure there is no hatred being spread in Karnataka and keep track of any such incidents."

Patil said the government's only agenda is "development and progress" and "to protect Brand Karnataka". 

Last week, BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said the party will launch a helpline to aid all its workers who face a "threat of false cases" being lodged against them by the Congress government. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
M B Patil
Hate Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

 