Maggi twists marriage knot! Man seeks divorce over 2-minute noodles

Even though the divorce rate in India is less than 1 per cent, according to a 2016 BBC report, when it comes to divorce filings, the situation is quite different. With ever increasingly hectic workplaces and fast lifestyles, it could naturally be assumed that young people are getting used to consuming fast and instant food, the easiest of which is a bowl of Maggi. After all. Who doesn’t love Maggi? This assumption, however, falls short in the ‘Maggi case’, as described by the Principal District and Sessions Court judge in Mysuru, M L Raghunath.

Talking about matrimonial cases where people file for divorce over the pettiest of issues, Raghunath recounts a bizarre, and quite humorous, case from when he was a district judge in Ballari.

“The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles,” Raghunath told The New Indian Express. He added that later the couple mutually consented to a divorce.

The judge went on to say that resolving divorce conflicts is tough and that most reunions take place because couples are concerned for their children's future. He also stated that trivial disagreements frequently result in divorce cases. Judge Raghunath noted, interestingly so, that some couples seek divorce within a day after getting married because they put salt on the wrong side of the dish or didn't get the colour of the wedding suit right.

The judge remarked that divorce petitions from urban regions are more common. "In rural areas, village panchayats intervene and settle the problems. Women have no independence and their fear of society and family sentiments force them to cope with the situation. But in cities, women are educated and financially independent,” he was quoted as saying in the report.