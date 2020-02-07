Maha official team in Almatti to study flood

An official team from Maharashtra, led by former principal secretary of Water Resources Nandakumar, on Friday visited Almatti reservoir as part of technical study on floods in Krishna basin.

The team held extensive discussions with Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd (KBJNL) on the impact of Almatti waters on Maharashtra and the measures to be taken to mitigate the flood situation.

Speaking to reporters, Nandkumar said, “The 2019 floods have caused extensive damage to Krishna basin districts in both Maharashtra and Karnataka. A section of people in Maharashtra believes that the Almatti backwaters are wreaking havoc in parts of Maharashtra. This committee was tasked with conducting a technical study about floods and submit a report on the same.”

All four riparian states should hold scientific study and share the information pertaining to flood, Nandkumar said.

In January, the Maharashtra government had written to Karnataka seeking review of the design of a bridge near Almatti, which, it felt, was the possible cause of Sangli flood.