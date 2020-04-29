Man commits suicide

A 27-year-old man who was working as a daily wage labourer, ended his life by hanging himself near his house in Aiguru village on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil, from the same village.

It is said that he was under depression owing to stomach related ailment from the past three years.

A case has been registered at Somwarpet police station, based on a complaint submitted by the brother of the deceased.