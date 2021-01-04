Mandya SI serves food for BJP leaders, video goes viral

Minister Patil paid a visit to Mandya district and inspected several mining areas on Sunday

  • Jan 04 2021, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 17:32 ist
A police sub-inspector serving food for the Mines and Geology Minister C C Patil and BJP leaders, has gone viral on social media.

Minister Patil paid a visit to Mandya district and inspected several mining areas on Sunday.

Later, he visited Hotel Mayura, on the premises of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, where lunch was organised for the Minister and his team. Several BJP leaders too accompanied the Minister for lunch at the hotel, when sub-inspector Naveen Gowda was seen serving food for them.

The clippings have been widely circulated on social media through WhatsApp and Facebook. SI Naveen has received severe criticisms from the public for his act. However, Naveen Gowda was not available for his comments.

