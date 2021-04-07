Mangaluru bus services hit by KSRTC strike

The KSRTC buses remained off the road, following the indefinite stir called by the KSRTC employees in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

All the buses to various destinations have been parked in the KSRTC bus stand at Bejai in Mangaluru.

A few passengers who were unaware of the strike arrived at the bus stand and are waiting for the buses to reach their destination.

Nagarj from Ilkal had arrived in Mangaluru for the educational needs of his son. “After completing the work, I stayed back on Tuesday to start the journey on Wednesday morning. Without the bus services, I remained stranded here,” he told DH.

The RTO has issued temporary permits for the private buses, contract carriage vehicles, maxi cabs and mini buses to operate. Accordingly, the private buses have come forward to provide alternative public transport including on long routes like Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Mangalore University has postponed its exam for UG students following the KSRTC strike. As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed at the KSRTC bus stand in Mangaluru.

As private buses are operating on all the routes in Udupi district, the passengers were unaffected by the strike called by KSRTC employees. The daily passengers travelling between Udupi and Mangaluru also remained unaffected following the operation by private buses. Only those who had planned their travel outside the district were affected in Udupi.