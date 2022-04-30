Mangaluru: Man arrested for misbehaving with women offering 'namaz'

The Ullal police arrested a man on charges of illegally entering the room where women offer 'namaz' at Huda Jumma Masjid in Thokkottu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, and flashing his private parts.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, the arrested is Sujith Shetty (26), son of Udaya from Nitte in Karkala.

The arrested had also indecently behaved with the women who had gathered at the masjid for a religious programme.

Following the complaint by B Fhathima, Fayisa Thamim, Ashiya Nazpath and others, the police booked cases under IPC Section 448 (trespass), 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

