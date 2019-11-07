1 dead as loaded container compresses driver's cabin

A 50 year-old driver Vinod Poojary, serving as an employee for Delta Infra Logistics Limited, died after a loaded container slipped and compressed the driver's cabin on Wednesday night.

The driver's body was extricated from the compressed cabin after the container was removed from the truck with the help of a crane, sources told DH.

The death has exposed poor implementation of safety standards in handling of containers, All India Central Commttee of Traders Union (AICCTU) President Diwaker S said on Thursday. He told DH when contacted that Vinod from Vamanjoor would have been alive if the 'safety lock' was in place. The safety lock is used to prevent the sliding or slipping of heavy container. Both agencies and New Mangalore Port do not insist on the safety lock as it delays the loading and unloading of containers, he added.

Recollecting a letter sent to NMPT Chairman and Delta Infra Logistics Limited to make safety locks mandatory and prevent fatal accidents at work place, Diwaker said, NMPT and Delta Infra Logistics Limited chose to ignore our warning in pursuit of profits.