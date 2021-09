The police arrested 10 people on the charges of gambling near the bushes on Besoor-Doddabhandara Road.

The arrested are Tyagaraj, Ganesh, Dharanesh, Janardhanahalli Jagadish, Yashvanth, Ravi, Chandrashekar, Raghu, Naveen and Shiva, while Kempa, Lokesh and Prasad fled the spot.

The police have seized Rs 30,450 in cash, one car, seven bikes and a scooter.