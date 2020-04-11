10-month-old baby cured, discharged from hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 23:41 ist

A 10-month-old baby that had tested positive for Covid-19 has been cured and also discharged from the hospital.

The baby from Sajipanadu was suffering from severe accurate respiratory illness and was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on March 25.

The baby is now cured. The throat swab samples of the baby's mother and grandmother have tested negative for Covid-19.

Of the 12 positive cases in Dakshina Kannada, six patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far. No Covid-19 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada between April 5 and 11, said Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

