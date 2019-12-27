12 held for violence during anti-CAA protest in M’luru

Mangaluru police have so far arrested 12 people in connection with the violence that occurred during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on December 19.

A total of 24 cases have been registered in connection with the incident. Through the video footage, CCTV footage and photographs, attempts are being made to identify the accused involved in the violence.

Earlier, eight people were arrested. On Thursday, four more persons were arrested. With this, the number of arrested rose to 12, Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said.

Fayaz, Bhasha Kalander, Nasiruddin and Mohammed Farooq who were allegedly involved in the violence were arrested on Thursday.

All the arrested were produced before the court and the investigation is in progress.

Stating that police have received good response for an appeal for photographs and video footage of the incident, Commissioner of Police said the police have been receiving the photographs and video footage.

Several teams of officers are engaged in verifying the documents. More than 100 miscreants involved in stone-pelting and violence. They are being identified and measures are being taken up to arrest them, he added.

CID officials

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced a CID probe into police firing and violence. A team of CID officials led by CID SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad have visited Mangaluru and are collecting information.

One team of CID officials have reached the city on Thursday. The team has visited the place of firing and the place where the protest turned violent.

Magisterial inquiry

Meanwhile, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh will hold a magisterial inquiry into the incident from Saturday.

Sources said the senior police officers involved in police firing had been receiving threat calls.

The security to the officers had been strengthened, sources added.