1,300 teams take part in Bhajana Sambhrama

A total of 1,300 Bhajana teams from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasargod (in Kerala) districts sang bhajans together by sitting on a vast ground, in front of the lamps placed in a row, at Hanumagiri Sri Panchamukhi Anjaneya Kshetra in Puttur on Sunday.

The Hanumagiri Bhajana Sambhrama also created a unique record. All the members of the bhajan teams were wearing saffron shawls.

The programme was organised jointly by Bhajana Mahamandala Mangaluru division and Sri Kshetra Hanumagiri.

Union Minister Prathap Chandra Sarangi, seers and elected representatives attended the programme. A large number of people too participated in the event.

Each team comprised five members. After the stage programme, they sang six bhajans in chorus for 45 minutes. The bhajans were led by Ramakrishna Katukukke and Jagadeesh Acharya Puttur.

One-minute silence

Tributes were paid to Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami, who passed away on Sunday, at the beginning of the programme by observing one-minute silence.