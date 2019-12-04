14 children rescued

The district administration, District Women and Child Development department, district Labour department and district Child Protection unit conducted raids at Manipal bust stop, Adi Udupi mThe district administration, District Women and Child Development department, district Labour department and district Child Protection unit conducted raids at Manipal bust stoparket, service and city bus stand, in and around Udyavara Church and rescued 14 children (10 girls and 4 boys), who were indulged in begging.

They were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Following the order by CWC, four girls were rehabilitated at Girls Balamandira, and the remaining six girls and four boys were put at Spoorthi, Vishwasada Mane in Shankarapura.

The team was led by Labour department rescue operation officer Dayanand Nayak.