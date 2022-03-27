14,022 students to write SSLC exams in Udupi

A total of 14,022 students will write SSLC examinations in Udupi district from Monday till April 11.

The district administration and department of public instruction have taken all steps for the smooth conduct of the exams.

There are 266 schools in the district. Among those who have registered for the exam, there are 7,229 boys, 6,793 girl students, along with those who write the exams privately.

The exams will be conducted at 58 centres in the district.

The examination centres have been fitted with CCTV cameras.

Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao has directed officials to ensure that question papers reach the centres on time.

All the Covid-19 guidelines should be strictly followed, he said.

The deputy commissioner has appealed to students not to miss their exams.

The DC has also clamped prohibitory orders within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres.

All the photocopying shops will remain closed till the exams are concluded within a 200-metre radius. The use of mobilephones inside the examination centres is banned.

‘Education shouldn’t be jeopardised’

Udupi Khazi M Abdul Hameed Musliyar Mani has asked parents of Muslim SSLC students to ensure that their children’s education is not jeopardised and that they focus on their children’s examinations.

He expressed his concern that, as a result of the High Court verdict prohibiting the wearing of hijab inside classrooms, community girls were missing classes and exams.