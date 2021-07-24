16,000 cusecs of water released into Harangi river

With the increase in the pumping of water to Harangi reservoir, about 16,000 cusecs of water was released from the reservoir to Harangi river.

As a result, the bridge located downstream of the reservoir is inundated and the connectivity to the surrounding villages have been lost.

The residents of Yadavanadu, Hudoogur and other villages were dependent on the bridge to commute. Now, they have to take a detour of 20 km via Koodige to reach their villages.

The police personnel have been posted near the bridge to ensure that tourists do not pass through the flooded bridge.

The increase in the water level in the Harangi-Cauvery confluence at Koodige has resulted in flooding of paddy fields.

If additional water is released from the reservoir to the river continuously, then the residents of Kushalnagar, Koodumangalore, Koodige, Koppa and others will face flood.

Depending on the inflow of water into the reservoir, water is released into the river. The people residing on the banks of the river have been directed to shift to safer locations and fishermen should not venture into the river for fishing, said irrigation department assistant executive engineer Mahendra Kumar.