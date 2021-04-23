162 houses handed over to Kodagu flood victims of 2018

District In-charge Minister V Somanna symbolically handed over houses to 162 families that had lost their houses during the floods in 2018.

The minister handed over the keys to the beneficiaries at a simple function held here on Friday.

As many as 22 houses were provided in Biligere village and 140 houses in Galibeedu village. The minister requested the beneficiaries to utilise the facility.

Speaking to reporters later, the minister said that in future, the houses will be registered in the name of the women of the house. This will prevent the housing facility from getting misused.

“A total of 836 families had lost homes during the natural calamity. Houses have been handed over to 786 beneficiaries so far. Houses that are being built at K Nidugani village will be handed over in a month,” he said.

‘Rs 9.85 lakh for a house’

The houses were built by Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation and an amount of Rs 9.85 lakh has been utilised on each house. Each house has a hall, a bedroom, a kitchen and a toilet, said Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation project director Shrinivas.

All basic facilities including an overhead tank have been provided, he added.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the houses in Jambur.

As many as 35 houses in Karnangeri, 80 houses in Made, 383 houses in Jambur and 162 houses in Biligiri have been handed over to the beneficiaries so far. This adds upto 660 houses.

Infosys Foundation is building 200 houses in Jambur and the work is in progress.

A beneficiary said that his family had been spending sleepless nights during the monsoon.

The houses provided by the government have provided them relief, he said.