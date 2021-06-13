17 GPs to go for complete seal down in Dakshina Kannada from June 14

Complete seal down will be enforced in 17 gram panchayats of Dakshina Kannada district from June 14 to 21.

The gram panchayats where there are more than 50 active Covid-19 cases will go for complete seal down.

The Covid-19 cases are rising in a few villages in the district. Hence, it has been decided to enforce seal down in 17 gram panchayats that have more than 50 active cases, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

The seal down is enforced to check the transmission of Covid-19 infection. There are 223 gram panchayats with 457 villages in the district. During the seal down, even grocery shops will remain closed, he added.

The 17 gram panchayats are Neerumarga and Konaje in Mangaluru taluk, Naravi, Koyyur, Mithabagilu, Maladi, Neriya, Laila, Ujire, Charmadi in Belthangady taluk; Aivarnadu, Amaramudnoor, Kollamogaru, Guthigaru, Aranthodu in Sullia taluk and Subrahmanya and Savanoor in Kadaba taluk.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Kumar had recommended to the deputy commissioner to pass an order for the enforcement of Covid-19 seal down in 17 gram panchayats.

The hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, clinical labs, medical shops, Jan Aushadhi centres and blood collection centres will function normally during the seal down in these gram panchayats.

The milk societies of Dakshina Kannada Milk Union Ltd are also allowed to operate. The societies can procure milk in the mornings and in the evenings. Petrol bunks situated on the national and state highways in these gram panchayats are allowed to operate. Vehicles for emergency services can ply in the gram panchayat jurisdiction where seal down will be enforced. Others will neither be allowed to enter nor exit the villages.

Rajendra has directed gram panchayats and the task force to enforce complete seal down in their jurisdiction and make arrangement to supply essential commodities to the villagers on a payment basis. Those who violate the seal down guidelines will be booked under various sections of IPC, epidemic diseases act and natural disaster management act, he added.