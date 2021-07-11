1.75 lakh pepper vines, 20K orange saplings available for farmers

To revive the famed Kodagu oranges, also called Coorg mandarin, that had faced threat from citrus greening disease, the horticulture department nursery in Bethu has developed 20,000 orange saplings for distribution among farmers.

In addition, 1.75 lakh pepper vines have also been readied at the nursery.

The orange saplings and pepper vines have been readied for distribution among farmers at a concessional rate. The farmers can avail the saplings by furnishing suitable documents.

The coffee growers had been cultivating oranges as a sub crop in the coffee estates. But, owing to the citrus greening disease, Kodagu oranges had lost their sheen.

To support orange cultivation, financial assistance is also given through the horticulture department.

The nurseries of the horticulture department have been developing orange saplings for distribution during every monsoon.

As there is a demand for oranges, the farmers’ interest in the cultivation of the same has not declined.

The nurseries in the horticulture department at Koodige, Bilagunda, Madapura, Madalapura, Harangi, Ponnampet and Arvathoklu will start distribution of saplings to farmers in the third week of August.