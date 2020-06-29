18 fresh Covid-19 cases in Udupi

The district recorded 18 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. The total number of cases has now increased to 1,197.

As many as 209 swab samples are pending for results. As on Monday, 12,862 swab samples tested negative out of 14,268.

Around 1,056 patients have recovered and were discharged. The active cases number 139 and the patients are taking treatments in various hospitals in the district.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha visited the centre where an SSLC student was found positive for Covid-19 and spoke to the centre authorities. He said that the centre would not be used for any other exams.

There are no chances of the virus spreading to other students as the interaction between the students was not allowed. Besides social distancing was strictly observed. The DC added that the for the virus to spread at least six hours are needed. Hence there is no need to panic, he assured.