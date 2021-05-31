194 test positive for Covid-19 in Seon Ashram

A total of 194 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Seon Ashram at Gundubagilu in Belthangady taluk.

On May 27, 107 out of 270 inmates had tested positive. Apart from the inmates, even the staff of the Ashram had tested positive for Covid. By Sunday, the total infected had risen to 194. As many as 134 patients have been shifted to Rajatadri Guest House in Dharmasthala which has been converted into a quarantine centre.

The remaining inmates, who are mentally ill, physically challenged and bed-ridden patients, are at the Ashram undergoing treatment, said Belthangady Taluk Health Officer Dr Kalamadhu Shetty.

MLA Harish Poonja, Taluk health officials and other officials visited the Ashram to facilitate the shifting of the infected.

Seon Ashram Trust is a residential and rehabilitation centre for people suffering from mental illness and retardation, physically challenged, aged and orphans.