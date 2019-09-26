2 Afghans among 3 held for jewellery showroom burglary

Police have arrested three suspects, including two Afghan nationals, for burglary at Arun jewellery showroom that was reported on September 3.

Following a complaint by the owner of the showroom on Bhavanti Street, the police initially suspected that it may be a handiwork of local burglars.

As the investigation got underway, the police realised that the burglars had used advanced tools to gain entry into the showroom, broken the safe and had fled with gold, silver articles worth over Rs 1 crore.

The suspicion strengthened when Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha found the CCTV cameras in the showroom turned against the wall.

Four teams were set up to get to the bottom of the crime with few clues. After 20 days of efforts, the police succeeded in solving the case and arrested three members, including two Afghan nationals belonging to an international crime syndicate.

The three accused – Muhthasimu C M (39) of Kasargod district and Afghan nationals Wali Mohammed Safi (45) and Mohammad Azim Khuram (25) – have been remanded in police custody up to October 8 for detailed investigation by a city court.

“The raids by the police in Kasargod and Mumbai succeeded in recovering jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh,” Dr Harsha told reporters at Compol building on Thursday.

The police commissioner said that the international syndicate had narrowed down on Srikant Shet’s jewellery store and had planned for nearly six months. The syndicate had even conducted many dry runs.

Kingpin in the case

The accused and kingpin in the case, Muhthasimu from Kasargod, had planned the burglary with the help of the Afghan nationals who were seasoned criminals, Dr Harsha explained.

Kunhi Ahmed and Farid are absconding, he added.

“Muhthasimu, a notorious criminal, has more than six cases registered against him in Bekal and Delhi police stations. Wali Mohammed Safi and Mohammad Azim Khuram were arrested a few months ago under the Arms Act by the New Delhi police. A report about the arrest of the Afghan nationals was submitted to the deputy secretary of External Affairs, New Delhi and also the Embassy of Afghanistan,” the police commissioner said.

Police sources also said that Central agencies are interrogating the suspects to unearth information about their links with terror agencies.

According to sources, Muhthasimu had links with the underworld in Mumbai and Dubai.