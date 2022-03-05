2 students honoured with Young Scientist award

Hazira Shaistha and Fathima Reem, students of SMS English Medium School Brahmavar (CBSE), have been honoured with the ‘Young Scientist’ award by Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Department of Skill Development and B C Nagesh, Minister of Primary & Secondary Education on the occasion of ‘29th National Children’s Science Congress-Felicitation programme for Young Scientists’ held in Bengaluru.

The students had represented Karnataka at the National Level Science Congress. They were winners of NCSC conducted at the state level for their research project ‘Cleaning Solid Waste from Waterbody’ under the focal theme ‘appropriate technology for sustainable living’.

The students conducted a survey in the Brahmavar region to understand the condition of water bodies in and around the Brahmavar region.

They have developed a working model called ‘surface-level solid water cleaner’ as the solution to the problem.

Their research project was selected to be presented at the 29th National Children’s Science Congress conducted recently by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication, Department of Science and Technology and Government of India.

Poornima, a teacher of SMS English Medium School Brahmavar, was also honoured for mentoring the young scientists.