2 students honoured with Young Scientist award

2 students honoured with Young Scientist award

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 05 2022, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 00:01 ist
Hazira Shaistha and Fathima Reem, students of SMS English Medium School Brahmavar (CBSE), were honoured with the Young Scientist award.

Hazira Shaistha and Fathima Reem, students of SMS English Medium School Brahmavar (CBSE), have been honoured with the ‘Young Scientist’ award by Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Department of Skill Development and B C Nagesh, Minister of Primary & Secondary Education on the occasion of ‘29th National Children’s Science Congress-Felicitation programme for Young Scientists’ held in Bengaluru.

The students had represented Karnataka at the National Level Science Congress. They were winners of NCSC conducted at the state level for their research project ‘Cleaning Solid Waste from Waterbody’ under the focal theme ‘appropriate technology for sustainable living’.

The students conducted a survey in the Brahmavar region to understand the condition of water bodies in and around the Brahmavar region.

They have developed a working model called ‘surface-level solid water cleaner’ as the solution to the problem.

Their research project was selected to be presented at the 29th National Children’s Science Congress conducted recently by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication, Department of Science and Technology and Government of India.

Poornima, a teacher of SMS English Medium School Brahmavar, was also honoured for mentoring the young scientists.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Young Scientist award
students honoured
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

 