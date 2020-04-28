20 fall sick after consuming polluted water

More than 20 people fell sick after consuming polluted water at Bharathibail in B Hosalli Gram Panchayat in Mudigere taluk.

As many as 60 families reside in Bharathibail. Since Tuesday morning, many developed vomiting and diarrhoea. By noon, 20 people were admitted to B Hosalli PHC for treatment. All are out of danger, said sources in the hospital.

It is suspected that the water was polluted after the rain. The water samples have been sent for testing. All are recovering, said Taluk Health Officer Dr Sundresh to DH.