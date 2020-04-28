20 fall sick after consuming polluted water

20 fall sick after consuming polluted water

DHNS
DHNS, Mudigere,
  • Apr 28 2020, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 23:21 ist

More than 20 people fell sick after consuming polluted water at Bharathibail in B Hosalli Gram Panchayat in Mudigere taluk.

As many as 60 families reside in Bharathibail. Since Tuesday morning, many developed vomiting and diarrhoea. By noon, 20 people were admitted to B Hosalli PHC for treatment. All are out of danger, said sources in the hospital.

It is suspected that the water was polluted after the rain. The water samples have been sent for testing. All are recovering, said Taluk Health Officer Dr Sundresh to DH.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
MUDIGERE
Polluted water
people fall sick
Bharathibail

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 