21-year-old attempts to intrude into Mangalore Bajpe Airport, arrested

A spokesperson for Adani Airport confirmed that an intruder had attempted to scale the perimeter wall on Monday night

Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 06 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 15:20 ist
 A 21-year-old, who was attempting to climb the perimeter wall of Mangalore Bajpe Airport in Mangaluru, was caught by the CISF personnel on patrol duty and was later handed over to Bajpe police on Monday night.

A spokesperson for Adani Airport confirmed that an intruder had attempted to scale the perimeter wall on Monday night at about 10.40 pm.

The youth identified himself as Rakesh of Murshidabad in West Bengal during the preliminary interrogation by Bajpe police. Rakesh claimed that he was working as a cleaner and the truck driver had abandoned him near Bajpe old airport. Not knowing what to do next, he had attempted to scale the wall and did not realise it was the perimeter of Mangalore Bajpe Airport.

Bajpe police based on the complaint from CISF Inspector Pramod Kumar registered a case under Section 448 of IPC and 3a(b) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. The accused will be presented to the court on Tuesday.

Mangaluru
Karnataka

