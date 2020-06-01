2500 additional beds in COVID-19 hospital in Udupi

District in-charge secretary Maheshwar Rao said that additional beds for Covid-19 patients will be arranged in the district hospital to overcome the problem of shortage of beds to treat the patients.

Speaking at a review meeting here, he said the state government has instructed to add 2500 beds in the government-run hospitals. The required infrastructure facilities will be improved. The required personnel will also be recruited for additional facilities provided, he added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He instructed the deputy commissioner to arrange for adequate training facilities and safety equipment for the medical staff who take care of Covid-19 patients. The respective gram panchayats should have information about people who have come from the other districts. It will help to monitor the people during their quarantine period, he said.

The DC said that the laboratory for Covid-19 testing will be available shortly in Udupi district hospital.