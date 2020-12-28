27 Covid-19 patients cast their votes in GP polls

27 Covid-19 patients cast their votes in Karnataka Gram Panchayat polls

The State Election Commission had allowed the infected to exercise their franchise by wearing PPE kits

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 28 2020, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 11:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

27 Covid-19 infected voters cast their votes in the Gram Panchayat phase two election held in the district on Sunday.

The State Election Commission had allowed the infected to exercise their franchise by wearing PPE kits, District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bayari told DH.

Of the 27, 14 cast their votes in Belthangady taluk, 12 in Kadaba and one in Puttur taluk.

"All precautionary measures were taken by the officials to allow the Covid-19 patients to exercise their franchise. However, no infected patient exercised their franchise in Sullia taluk," he added.

