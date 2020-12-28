27 Covid-19 patients cast their votes in Karnataka Gram Panchayat polls

27 Covid-19 infected voters cast their votes in the Gram Panchayat phase two election held in the district on Sunday.

The State Election Commission had allowed the infected to exercise their franchise by wearing PPE kits, District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bayari told DH.

Of the 27, 14 cast their votes in Belthangady taluk, 12 in Kadaba and one in Puttur taluk.

"All precautionary measures were taken by the officials to allow the Covid-19 patients to exercise their franchise. However, no infected patient exercised their franchise in Sullia taluk," he added.