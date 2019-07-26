27 fresh cases of dengue in M’luru

As many as 27 fresh cases of dengue were reported in various hospitals in Mangaluru on Thursday.

In the meantime, the health workers carried out a drive to check stagnation of water that aid in breeding of mosquitoes in different parts of the city. Water was found stagnant in drums, flower pots, terrace of the houses and other places.

In a drive against dengue, the Mangaluru City Corporation officials have collected a fine of Rs 50,000 from building owners for creating conditions that aid mosquito breeding at Kodialbail and Mannagudda areas in the city.