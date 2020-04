Chikkamagaluru, DHNS: A total of 273 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the district so far. Swab and blood samples of three more persons have been sent for laboratory examination on Tuesday. The reports of two samples sent on Monday, are awaited.

As many as 225 people have completed their 28-day quarantine and 260 are still under quarantine. Three persons have been admitted to isolation wards, district surveillance officer Dr H K Manjunath said.