28 houses damaged in Udupi

Heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours has damaged 28 houses while 14 agricultural land have been flooded in the district.

In Amparu village of Kundapur taluk, the houses of Girijamma Shedthi and Saroja Shedthi were partially damaged. That apart, houses in Shankaranarayana, Hardalli-Mandalli, Koni, Balkur, Nitte, Mundaru, Edu, Avarse, Shiriyar and Handadi villages were partially damaged. The house of Ganesh Rao in Edu village was damaged and the loss was estimated at Rs 1.20 lakh. The houses in Kergal and Shiroor villages in Byndoor taluk too were damaged.

The agricultural land in Kilinje village in Kundapur were submerged in water. Crop damages were reported from Nada, Ellare and Edu villages. The district has received an average rainfall of 111.70 mm in the past 24 hours, according to the statistics released by district administration. Udupi has received the highest rainfall of 141.9 mm followed by Karkala 118.2 mm and Kundapur which received 87 mm of rainfall.