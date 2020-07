Two flights with 291 stranded people from Saudi Arabia and Muscat landed at Mangalore International Airport on Tuesday.

The KMT company from Saudi Arabia had arranged a chartered flight for 180 stranded people. Similarly, under Vande Bharath Mission, a flight that arrived via Bengaluru landed at the airport with 111 persons.

A team of officials led by horticulture department assistant director Praveen verified documents and the passengers were sent to institutional quarantine.