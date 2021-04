Kodagu district has recorded 297 new Covid cases on Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases, Virajpet taluk recorded the highest with 156 cases, followed by 84 cases in Somwarpet taluk and 57 cases in Madikeri taluk.

Kodagu district has so far recorded a total of 9,288 cases. As many as 2,369 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals and in home isolation. The district has 401 containment zones, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

The total recoveries in the district are 6,826.