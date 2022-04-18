3 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Mangaluru

Five others including Mirajulla Islam, Sarafat Ali, Azan Ali, Karibulla, Afthal Mallik who also fell sick after inhaling toxic gas were shifted to a private hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 18 2022, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 07:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three youth were killed after they reportedly inhaled toxic gas at a fish processing centre in Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) on city"s outskirts on Sunday night. 

The dead youth were identified as Samirulla Islam, Ummar Farooq and Nizamuddin Saaz from West Bengal. 

Five others including Mirajulla Islam, Sarafat Ali, Azan Ali, Karibulla, Afthal Mallik who also fell sick after inhaling toxic gas were shifted to a private hospital.

Eyewitness told police that Samirulla Islam who was cleaning the fish waste tank collapsed on the ground. Nearly five youth who went to his risk also fell ill after inhaling the toxic gas... All three youth were declared dead on arrival at the private hospital, sources added.

