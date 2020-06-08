3 fresh Covid-19 cases in DK

Three fresh Covid-19 cases have been registered in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has increased to 185. Of the three cases, two have inter-state travel history from Mumbai and one of the infected had arrived from Dubai.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that P-5453 is a 52-year-old man who had arrived from Mumbai and was in an institutional quarantine in Udupi district. After, completing institutional quarantine, he had arrived at his house in Moodbidri. P-5454 is an eight-year-old boy who had arrived from Mumbai on May 14 and was in quarantine at Udupi for seven days before returning to Mangaluru. While P-5455 is a 23-year-old man who had arrived from Dubai on June 1 and was in an institutional quarantine at a private hotel in Mangaluru.

Three infected have recovered and discharged from the hospital on Monday. With this, total discharged in the district is 99, added DC.