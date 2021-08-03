3 more arrested in soldier assault case

3 more arrested in soldier assault case

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 03 2021, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 18:32 ist

The police have arrested three more accused in connection with an alleged assault on a soldier and his family members.

Asif Khan, Taufik Khan and Anjar Sharif are the arrested. All of them belong to Suntikoppa.

The total number of arrested people in the case has now risen to eight. Some of them have been released on bail.

