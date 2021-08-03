3 more arrested in soldier assault case

The police have arrested three more accused in connection with an alleged assault on a soldier and his family members.
Asif Khan, Taufik Khan and Anjar Sharif are the arrested. All of them belong to Suntikoppa.
The total number of arrested people in the case has now risen to eight. Some of them have been released on bail.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'
Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium
Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics
What will the Earth be like in 500 years?
Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit
Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious